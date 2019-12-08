Conservative politics and Christmas cheer mixed as Republican women gathered Friday in Madison to learn how to register voters while belting out a series of carols ranging from "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" to "Deck the Halls."
The event — a Republican Women of Dane County meeting featuring a Trump Victory Leadership Initiative training session — brought together nearly 50 mostly southern Wisconsin women, many of them sporting red and pink pro-President Donald Trump hats and sparkly "Keep America Great" pins.
After a break in the meeting for a holiday-themed singalong, Trump Victory state director Andrew Iverson stressed to attendees at the Maple Bluff Country Club the need for conservatives to step up voter registration efforts this cycle.
While he said the state has "complicated voter registration laws," he noted they have "never stopped liberals from registering voters," including on college campuses and with the help of third-party groups.
"Republicans never really did that in the past," he said. "We are not letting that stop us this time."
Calling petitioning the "best way to register a voter," Iverson encouraged attendees go out to community events with clipboards and sign-up sheets devoted to different topics such as the "Second Amendment," "secured border," "Women for Trump" and more.
As people fill out the petitions with their names and other information, Iverson said activists could use the opportunity to ask them if they're registered to vote at their current address — and if not, help them register on the spot electronically.
Republican Women of Dane County chair Nancy Bartlett urged attendees who might have second thoughts about approaching potential voters to think about Republican former Gov. Scott Walker's recall and "get mad."
"Democrats were on every corner, they were across the street from every voting place," she said. "They were taking names and then they would call them back to make sure they were registered to vote. Get mad when you think about those guys. We can do the same thing."
The session was one of more than 100 that have been held in the state so far this cycle, including at college campuses across Wisconsin, a Republican National Committee spokeswoman said. The trainings currently focus on voter registration, but the spokewoman said she anticipates they'll soon turn to topics such as voter outreach as the 2020 presidential race draws closer.
Trump Victory is a joint operation of the Republican National Committee and Trump campaign.