The Republican Party of Dane County has replaced its top leadership in the hopes of boosting GOP turnout in the liberal bastion and securing the statewide successes that have largely eluded Wisconsin Republicans in recent elections.

Members on Saturday elected conservative activist Brandon Maly to replace Scott Grabins, who led the party for the last decade. Maly secured 275 votes to Grabins' 133. Chrissi Ilgen was elected vice chair, ousting Billie Johnson.

Speaking with conservative radio host Vicki McKenna on Monday, Maly attributed his victory to growing frustrations within the party over low overall turnout among Dane County conservatives in recent elections. Maly said the county party needs to find a way to better drum up GOP votes in the Madison area and show that "Dane County is not going to be lost territory for Republicans any longer."

Maly, who has worked for Turning Point USA, a conservative advocacy group founded by election denier Charlie Kirk that organizes young voters, pointed to the Feb. 21 spring primary in which the two conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates on the ballot, Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly, brought in a combined 17.4% of votes cast in the county.

"We have to do better than 17.4%," Maly said. "We have to galvanize resources into Dane County."

Such a goal will come with challenges. Dane County, the fastest-growing county in the state, has the third-largest number of Republican voters of Wisconsin's 72 counties, but is also home to one of the state's largest concentrations of Democratic voters.

Maly and Ilgen said the county party's first goal will be to get Kelly elected on April 4 to maintain conservative control of the Supreme Court. From there, the party aims to boost donations to pour into digital and online ads and outreach efforts, primarily among young Republicans.

In a statement of candidacy for the party chair position last month, Maly took aim at the organization's leadership, which he said "tends to ignore the grassroots, which fractures the party."

“As a result, Dane County has become the graveyard of Wisconsin Republican campaigns," Maly wrote. "The work done by other county parties to bolster Republican candidates is countered by the poor election outcomes in Dane County."

Neither Grabins nor Maly responded to a request for comment.

Last November, Brownsville business executive Tim Michels, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, lost to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers by more than 3 points statewide.

In Dane County, Evers secured more than 236,000 votes, or 78.6%, to Michels' more than 62,000 votes, or less than 21%. Evers also brought in almost 5,000 more votes than Democratic U.S. Sen. candidate Mandela Barnes in the county, while Michels got almost 6,000 fewer votes than GOP U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who secured another term in the general election.

Several people within the Republican Party and Michels' campaign said the business executive did not make enough of an effort in Dane County to drive up Republican turnout.

Despite the large number of voters who identify as Republican in Dane County, the county party has struggled in recent years to counter Democratic turnout.

President Joe Biden secured more than 260,000 votes in Dane County in his 2020 victory over former President Donald Trump, who netted fewer than 79,000 votes in the county.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker brought in about 69,000 votes to Evers' 220,000 votes in the 2018 election that landed Evers in the governor's office.

The strong turnout by Democrats in Dane County — paired with slipping GOP margins in the WOW counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington, which wrap around Milwaukee and include the state's largest concentration of Republican voters — led to multiple Democratic statewide victories in recent elections.

Maly told McKenna in January that getting more Republicans to the polls in Dane County could translate into more statewide success.

"It is my view that with better Republican organizations at the county party and state party level, Republicans will be winning elections in Wisconsin by 5 to 6 percentage points, not losing them," Maly said.

Also last weekend, the Milwaukee County Republican Party elected Hilario Deleon as its new chair. Deleon replaces longtime chair David Karst.

The party leadership changes come months after a shakeup at the top of the state GOP.

In December, political strategist and activist Brian Schimming was unanimously elected the new chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, succeeding former chair Paul Farrow, who didn't seek seek re-election.

Farrow said at the time Schimming had done "an outstanding job of directing the state party through a presidential campaign while our state hosts a national convention."

Schimming said he looked forward to "working side by side with the thousands of grassroots leaders in this state to win Wisconsin for the Republican presidential candidate and elect a conservative to the state Supreme Court."

The April 4 spring election will pit Kelly against liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz for a pivotal seat on the state's seven-member Supreme Court, now controlled 4-3 by conservatives. The winner will likely be the deciding vote on a range of issues including abortion rights and the state's legislative maps.

Elections 101: Video series explains how elections are carried out in Wisconsin The Wisconsin Elections Commission put together the following series of instructional videos and accompanying lesson plans for use in high school civics classes and the general public. Elections overview An overview of elections administration in Wisconsin. Voting Security Let's take a look at how we maintain security and integrity with all of our elections. Nuts and bolts The ins-and-outs of voter processes like registering to vote and requesting a ballot to vote absentee. A Day at the Polls See what it is like to go to the polls and vote.