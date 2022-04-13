Dane County representative becomes seventh Assembly Democrat to retire

Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, who has represented parts of Dane County for almost 20 years, announced Wednesday that he will not seek another term in the Assembly.

With his retirement, Hebl, 70, became the seventh Assembly Democrat to announce they won't be running for reelection. Thirteen Assembly Republicans have also announced they won't be running for another term. In total, over 20% of Assembly members are not running again — either because they're retiring or opting for a different role.

"I’m sad to leave the State Capitol," Hebl said in a statement. "I will forever cherish the memories I have made as a member of the Wisconsin State Legislature. I have formed innumerable relationships which have made me a better legislator, friend, listener, and person."

Hebl is the second Dane County lawmaker to announce his Assembly retirement this session. Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, is running for the 27th district Senate seat left vacant by longtime Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, who announced his retirement in December.

"I will always be thankful for the opportunity I had to work with Gary on issues important to WI, especially on the environment," Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer said on Twitter.

Hebl said he will focus on his personal life and spending time with his wife, family and grandchildren.

Hebl's retirement leaves open a solidly Democratic district that spans from Sun Prairie to Stoughton.

Dane County Supervisor and Cottage Grove Village Board Trustee Melissa Ratcliff announced on Friday her intention to replace Hebl, who beat Republican candidate Terry Lyon on a 2-to-1 margin in 2020.

"As State Representative, I will continue my fight for smart business growth, strengthening our K-12 and higher education systems, and ensuring paid family leave for family caregivers,” Ratcliff said in a statement.

In the Senate, six lawmakers announced they will not run again — three Democrats and three Republicans. If the state Supreme Court sticks with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' maps, Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, announced he would become the seventh senator to retire.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.