Dane County reports 4,166 new COVID-19 cases over holiday weekend; caseload double November 2020 peak

More than 4,100 Dane County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the New Year’s weekend, and another 20 were hospitalized with the virus, according to public health officials.
The seven-day average case count topped 995, more than twice what it was during the previous peak in November 2020. But the average weekly number of people in the hospital was roughly 3/4 what it was during that previous peak.
With nearly one out of every 100 people sick, Dane County’s case load is considered critically high but stable according to data from the state Department of Health.
Over the past week 16% of tests administered came back positive, a sign that the supply of tests may not be keeping up with demand. That’s the highest positivity rate since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.
COVID-19 has claimed 383 Dane County residents so far. The statewide death toll stood at 10,075, with six new deaths reported Monday by the state health department.
The virus continues to infect Black, Hispanic and Native American people at rates more than double that for white people. The infection rate is lowest among Asian people.
Dane County, where 76% of residents are considered fully immunized and almost 81% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, continues to lead the state in vaccination rates.
Statewide, just over 58% of the population is fully vaccinated.
According to state health officials, unvaccinated people are five times more likely to contract COVID-19 and 12 times more likely to die from it.
Fave 5: Reporter David Wahlberg picks his top stories of 2021
COVID-19 dominated my year again as the State Journal’s health reporter, except for June and July, when it seemed we might overcome it. Vaccinations and variants were new angles this year. I also covered continuing deaths from the pandemic and challenges for health care workers.
During the summer dip in coronavirus activity, I wrote about a little-known hereditary disorder tied to several cancers, for which Fitchburg-based Promega Corp. has developed related testing.
This fall, I spent much of my time working on a three-day series about newborn screening, focusing on how the testing varies among states. If you were born since the mid-1960s or had a child since then, you’ve almost certainly taken part in this screening, which looks for rare diseases for which prompt treatment can prevent death or disability.
I love transplant stories. Dr. Matt Wolff had quite a backstory to his heart-kidney transplant.
In February, I wrote six more vignettes about people who died from COVID-19.
Little-known Lynch syndrome is more common than BRCA mutations for breast cancer.
In September, I visited the COVID-19 unit at St. Mary's. These dedicated workers are tired.
I spent much of the fall looking into the unequal practice of newborn screening among states.