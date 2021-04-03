Dane County removes capacity limit, mask requirement for outdoor gatherings

“With lifting the restrictions on the number of people, I think we’re hopeful that we’ll have a lot more events this summer,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a news conference Friday. “We just need to make sure we continue to do that in a way that’s safe, and that we continue to advocate for people to get vaccinated.”

She added organizers of outdoor events will need to determine themselves whether there’s enough space for people to socially distance or if masks will be required.

With the capacity restriction being lifted on gatherings outdoor — where the risk of infection is lower — Heinrich said Public Health will continue to enforce the requirement to socially distance largely through a complaint-based system.

Traveling out of state for spring break “absolutely” remains a concern, however, particularly if the travel is to states where there’s higher circulation of more contagious variants of the coronavirus, Heinrich said. The health department will continue to monitor whether such travel raises infection rates in the county, she said.

Public Health cited a month of “stable and improving COVID-19 data, specifically a dramatic increase in vaccination numbers,” as reasons for the new order.