Dane County relaxes attendance cap on religious services after pushback

“Now that you have determined that circumstances allow the partial reopening of almost every Dane County business and other activity with appropriate safeguards, there is no valid, nondiscriminatory reason to maintain far stricter restrictions on houses of worship,” the letter, dated June 3, noted.

While Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said Friday the request “raises a legal gray area,” he and other local officials said they wanted to avoid a legal battle when their financial resources were needed elsewhere.

“Basic life needs – food, shelter, and clothing – are in such high demand in our community given the current pandemic, so it’s hard to imagine the best use of parishioner or taxpayer dollars right now is in a court room,” Parisi said in a statement.

Madison and Dane County’s restrictions on business activity is part of the local “Forward Dane” plan seeking to gradually loosen rules in a series of phases over the coming weeks and months. Currently in Phase 1, restaurants, gyms, retail stores and others are allowed to operate at 25% capacity with certain physical distancing measures in place.