Dane County Regional Airport's $85M expansion to pave way for more flights, passengers

Under the plans, the south end of the airport, which juts out diagonally to the rest of the structure, will be demolished and replaced with a longer terminal that will run straight in line with the rest of the building, Riechers said.

Phase one would be building the new structure, and phase two would demolish the diagonal terminal, Riechers said. The expansion would destroy three existing gates and add six new ones.

The new terminal would be two stories with 45,000 square feet of public space in the upstairs area and 45,000 square feet of maintenance workshops and infrastructure in the bottom floor.

The top floor would include the gates, a restaurant, a play area for children, a nursing suite for mothers and a service animal relief area that would provide service dogs and other pets a hygienic place to go to the bathroom without owners having to leave the airport and go through security again.

Sup. Larry Palm, who represents the airport-area 12th District on the Dane County Board, said he’s supportive of the project, especially the service animal area. He said he's pleased that the expansion is internal to the airport's existing property and likely won't affect neighboring homes.