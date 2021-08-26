Dane County refusing to provide proposals for major Alliant Energy Center expansion

Marking a sharp contrast with the city of Madison, Dane County is refusing to disclose what options it is considering for a major redevelopment project — one of the biggest in county history — before deciding which proposal to pursue.
The county has received three proposals from developers for the massive, potentially $500 million expansion of the Alliant Energy Center but won’t release them, citing a need to protect negotiations. The public will still be able to provide input before a contract is finalized. But normally by this time, if this were a city project, the public would have had months to pore over the proposals.
For the last more than 20 years, Madison has routinely released project proposals just days, often hours, after the deadline to submit plans. The deadline for the Alliant Energy Center’s request for proposals was three months ago on May 28.
“It’s unfortunate and troubling that Dane County isn’t willing to conduct itself with the same level of openness as the city of Madison,” said Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council. “Why should Dane County embrace a greater level of secrecy than does the city of Madison?”
Ariana Vruwink, spokesperson for Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s office, disputed that the public is being shut out of the process. The general scope of the project — outlined in a master plan in 2018 — was developed after years of public meetings and other community engagement, she said. That plan formed the basis for the county's request for proposals.
The vision for the expansion includes a roughly 74,000-square-foot addition to the Exhibition Hall, a 5-star hotel with approximately 300 rooms, a flagship entertainment venue, new parking areas and a private, mixed-use development with housing, another hotel, offices, restaurants and commercial space potentially spread across multiple buildings, according to the master plan and request for proposals.
The project also aims to give the 164-acre campus more of a "village field" with large canopy trees, a gateway plaza, landscaped areas, benches, crosswalk improvements and an improved entrance that makes it easier to reach the center from John Nolen Drive and Rusk Road.
Aspects of the project could change depending on what developers have proposed. Alliant Energy Center Director Brent McHenry has said the expansion could cost $300 million to $500 million. It will use private and public dollars.
County staff are in the process of reviewing the three development proposals to see which one will work best, Vruwink said. The county will sign a contract with the developer picked by county staff, but that contract won't be final until it's reviewed in several public meetings and approved by the County Board. The proposals will be released to the public after a tentative contract is signed.
"No project can proceed without a very public approval process," Vruwink said.
Vruwink noted that the staff pick is just a recommendation. That selection, however, will set the stage for the public process and give that developer momentum. Lueders said county residents are "entitled to see the proposals as they exist now."
Protecting negotiations?
Dane County denied a Wisconsin State Journal records request for the proposals, arguing that releasing competing bids for the project before a contract has been signed would damage its negotiating position.
Vruwink said releasing details about the proposals prematurely could prevent the county from getting “the best deal for taxpayers,” but she did not clarify how or why that would be the case, given that the deadline to submit proposals has passed.
Dane County Controller Charles Hicklin said it helps in negotiations for the developers to not have details about what the others are offering. If the county can't reach an agreement with the first developer, it's better that the second developer not know "any details of the first respondent’s position," Hicklin said.
The State Journal had asked to see the bids that have already been submitted, not details of the county's ongoing secret talks with developers.
Madison City Attorney Mike Haas said he can’t speak to the county’s policy, but he said it has been the city’s longstanding practice to release project proposals "pretty quickly as public documents." For instance, for the up-to-$140 million State Street Campus Garage project, the city put all seven proposals online for anyone to view one day after the deadline.
"The city has historically not really thought that the competitive or negotiating aspects of (a request for proposals) are enough of a concern to justify withholding those documents," Haas said. "The city has been comfortable that its own negotiating interests can still be protected."
Haas said there might be reasons other jurisdictions would want to be more protective of those documents in the initial stages. For instance, if one developer’s bid was substantially lower than the others, that developer might not be willing to go even lower if it knew about the other proposals, Haas said.
County Records Control Officer Dan Lowndes said releasing the documents would "directly and substantially affect" the county's "competitive interests."
“Just because the City of Madison has decided to waive some of their competitive interests does not mean that Dane County is required to waive them as well,” Lowndes said.
Lueders said Dane County is basically saying, "just because Madison is open doesn’t mean we have to be."
Under the public records law, Lueders said the county would be justified in protecting its interests. But in this case, he said that's a reason to redact portions of the records, not deny them in their entirety. The county is required by law to "release whatever it is they possibly can," he said.
"If there were something that genuinely would harm the county’s ability to participate, it’s something that could be accomplished through redaction," Lueders said.
"This is a public entity. This is public money," he said. "The public has a right to know what these options are."