Dane County redistricting will likely shake up County Board, bring in ‘new faces’

The west side of Madison is probably the most different, with new combinations of neighborhoods and more compact districts instead of ones that are longer, McDonell said.

“There’s no perfect map,” McDonell said. “It doesn’t exist.”

Standing said map C has five competitive districts for minorities and keeps much of the UW-Madison student-focused district together. It also has the fewest ward splits and has been favored by most of those who have testified so far on the maps, McDonell said.

Compared to the other two options, map C also pits the fewest incumbents against each other, according to an analysis by Alex Wagner, a Madison resident who has been involved in the redistricting process and created another one of the three finalist maps.

Sups. Chuck Erickson and Shelia Stubbs are together in a district that has much of Stubbs’ current territory and new areas as well, the analysis shows. Sups. Carousel Bayrd and Cecely Castillo are in a district that’s fairly different from the other districts. Miles and Sup. Blaire Adkins are together in a McFarland-area district similar to Miles’ current area.

That leaves three open districts under map C, Wagner said. The other two maps each would have had double the number of open districts.