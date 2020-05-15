Dane County reaffirms stay-at-home order as others roll theirs back

Outagamie County officials followed shortly after, with County Executive Tom Nelson saying, according to one report, that it had become "clear that the Legislature has no plans for a staged and sensible reopening of our public spaces." And Winnebago County, whose order was set to expire the morning of May 20, also rescinded its decision, per an NBC 26 roundup.

It’s unclear whether local stay-at-home orders are legal. The Wisconsin Counties Association noted on its website that it's possible orders could "suffer from the same deficiencies that caused the Court to invalidate the Safer at Home Order."

That's because enforcement of local health orders is under the same statute as is enforcement of the extended statewide stay-at-home directive, the association wrote, the same statute the court cited "as problematic in terms of enforcement of the Safer at Home Order."