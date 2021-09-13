Dane County raises security concerns about Republican election probe email

"I would not recommend any disclosure of sensitive information until official channels of communication have been established and verified," Wimann wrote to McDonell.

Gableman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. An email sent to the address that made the request signed by Gableman did not immediately respond to questions about the security concerns.

The email signed by Gableman said that he also intends to contact every municipal clerk once he obtains the emails from the state election commission. In the meantime, he asks the county clerks to forward his request to retain the records.

McDonell said he had to talk with his staff before knowing how he would respond to the email signed by Gableman.

Earlier Monday, McDonell told the Wisconsin State Journal the county hasn't deleted any election materials and plans to retain them, but criticized Gableman for including municipal clerks in his letter, who he said do not have the data Gableman wants. The counties do.

"I think he needs to spend a little more time understanding how elections work in Wisconsin," McDonell said.