Dane County putting $2 million into Badger Prairie Needs Network expansion, new job training initiative

Dane County is set to invest $2 million into expanding Badger Prairie Needs Network's building and kickstarting a new job training initiative at the Verona-based organization to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Executive Joe Parisi announced the 4,800-square-foot expansion Wednesday along with representatives from Badger Prairie Needs Network, the Latino Academy of Workforce Development and the other community partners. Once the expansion is complete, the space will be used for job training sessions, wellness programming and the relaunch of the organization's weekend community meal program to help stimulate economic mobility and financial stability for residents across the county.

"It is through these types of partnerships that we hope to help residents and the Dane County community recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," Parisi said. "This addition to Badger Prairie Needs Network will serve as a new hub for community programs and services on the southwest side of Dane County."

Badger Prairie Needs Network will be relaunching the free community meals after having to close the program during the pandemic and use the old space to expand the organization's food pantry, one of the largest in the county. The free meals will be offered in the new space on Saturdays.