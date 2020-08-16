Dane County pulls out of agreement with state; plan to close Lincoln Hills in jeopardy

Bills passed

Leading up to November 2018, a series of bills was passed in the state Assembly and Senate, including the expansion of programming for juveniles at Mendota Mental Health Institute, plans to house more juveniles closer to home in county-run facilities, and to build one or more new “Type 1” facilities for serious juvenile offenders, all with the goal of closing Lincoln Hills by January 2021. But in the time since Walker’s defeat, little has been done to follow through with the legislation.

“Everyone has to do their part,” Parisi said, “and I’m not willing to risk the well-being of our young people who the system is caring for and the taxpayer dollars in going it alone.”

Once it became clear the deadline to close Lincoln Hills would not be met, due to a lack of state funds authorized to support the project, it was pushed to June 2021 through the passage of an Assembly bill in June 2019. The bill also enacted policy changes that gave the Wisconsin Department of Health Services more authority when admitting youth to Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center and doubled the total bonding authorized to build county-run facilities to $80 million.