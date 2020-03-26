Dane County providing domestic abuse shelter with emergency funds amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dane County will provide a Madison domestic-abuse shelter with $58,000 in emergency funding after the shelter lost a significant source of funding this year and amid predictions that stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic could increase the need for shelter services.

The money for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, or DAIS, will be distributed over the next two months. The 24-hour shelter for woman and their children found out in November that it would not be getting money from the United Way of Dane County, which had funded the organization since 1977 and in recent years had been providing between $200,000 and $250,000 annually.

The United Way's giving shifted this year to focus on families and children under the age of 5, and away from emergency shelters in favor of efforts to provide permanent housing.

“DAIS is an invaluable organization in our community, and we are committed to making sure those experiencing domestic abuse continue to have access to essential resources, especially during this challenging time,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a news release.

DAIS is the only shelter for domestic violence victims and their children in Dane County.

