Dane County prosecutor Awais Khaleel tapped to join Wisconsin Ethics Commission

Hintz, D-Oshkosh, praised Khaleel's "years of experience working to engage Wisconsinites in civic life and government."

“I am confident the people of Wisconsin will be served well by his dedication to the public good, his insight and perspective, and his commitment to strengthening our democracy," he added.

With his appointment, Khaleel believes he'd be the first Muslim commissioner of the current body or its previous iteration, the GAB. Currently, he believes he's the only Muslim prosecutor in Wisconsin.

"I've never really thought about serving on the Ethics Commission," he said. "It wasn't necessarily something that I thought was inaccessible to me, but it just also wasn't something that I thought was accessible, it wasn't something that I was like, 'hey, I know how to get there.'

"I am hopeful that having someone like myself on the Ethics Commission will make the Ethics Commission, the Elections Commission, other major state by-appointment bodies or elected bodies seem more accessible to more people, especially people from historically underrepresented communities."