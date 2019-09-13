Dane County is looking to raise the price of alcohol permits in county parks by 20% next year.
The proposed price bumps are part of an annual evaluation of whether to increase the cost of certain county park amenities and permits to "offset operational and maintenance costs associated with various park activities," according to the county.
For 2019, the county approved modest increases to certain camping and trail access permits, along with bumps to play disc golf in county parks.
The proposed fee changes in 2020 primarily focus on alcohol permits and would increase:
- $25 to $30 for groups of 25 to 100
- $50 to $60 for groups of 101 to 200
- $75 to $90 for groups of 201 to 300
- $100 to $120 for groups of 301 to 400
- $125 to $150 for groups of 401 to 500
- $150 to $180 for groups of 501 to 1,000
- $200 to $240 for more than 1,000 people.
The fee for most alcohol permits has remained unchanged since at least 2011. Additionally, the county is proposing to increase special event permits from $50 to $75 in 2020.
A public hearing on the proposed fee increases will be held 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Lyman Anderson Conservation Center, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Madison. Dane County owns and operates 26 recreational parks, along with wildlife and natural resource areas, historical sites, forests, trails, and campgrounds.