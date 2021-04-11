Dane County proposal would oppose no-knock warrants, ask sheriff to stop using them

Bayrd, however, said the warrant’s limited use in Dane County is even more of a reason to get rid of it entirely.

“Because this tool is used so sparingly in Dane County currently, I don’t think it’s a leap for us to say that we’re just going to take this off the table,” Bayrd said. “That it’s not something we should be doing.”

Bayrd said Taylor’s death shows how using the element of surprise can be dangerous. There’s no guarantee that residents won’t have time to reach for their weapons and shoot at officers, thinking they’re intruders, Bayrd said.

And even if officers are diligent about making sure their information is accurate, they could still make mistakes. She said law enforcement “can never know” for certain who is inside a home or whether children are present.

No-knock warrants also have a problematic history, Bayrd said. Their use rose sharply during the war on drugs in the 1980s, with no-knock or quick-knock warrants used in the U.S. about 1,500 times per year in the early ‘80s but about 40,000 times per year by the end of the ‘90s, according to a 2007 study published in the Oxford University Press.