Dane County proposal would fund buying a hotel for homeless, building new tiny house village

An additional $2.25 million in federal funds could come for the proposed building but the county first needs to determine if the purchase would be allowed under forthcoming federal guidelines. If so, that would bring the total funds for housing solutions up to $9.25 million.

The hope is that the city of Madison would also contribute to the hotel or building purchase. O'Keefe said the mayor and council have set aside federal funds for that purpose.

At this point, Wegleitner doesn't have a specific property in mind for the hotel or multi-unit building, but she has a vision for how it would function. Under a "housing-first philosophy," an individual's inability to pay rent, lack of rental history, criminal history or prior eviction wouldn't hold them back from securing housing. Those are reasons people are often pushed out of the regular housing market and pushed into homelessness, Wegleitner said.

"Housing is a human right," Wegleitner said. "Everybody deserves a place to live."

If the funding is approved, Wegleitner acknowledged that it would be a long process to find a hotel or other building and convert it into housing. But she is optimistic that another tiny house village could be constructed before winter.