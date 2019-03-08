Dane County will likely hold a special election in June to fill three vacant seats on the Board of Supervisors.
Contingent on the board’s approval March 21, a general election will be held June 4 to elect representatives for Districts 1 and 17 in Madison and District 33 in the city of Fitchburg. A special primary election would take place May 7.
The unusual number of vacancies was caused by three supervisors exceptions positions within Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.
Evers appointed Mary Kolar, who represented District 1, to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Dye, who represented District 33 in Fitchburg, is serving as Evers’ policy director and Pertl, District 17 in Madison, has been appointed as deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
After the County Board orders the special election at its March 21 meeting, candidates can begin circulating nominating forms. Candidates must file papers with at least 50 but no more than 200 signatures by April 9 at 5 p.m.
Elizabeth Doyle has announced she is running to represent District 1. Doyle works for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and previously served on the Verona City Council from 2013-2018.
Madison Ald. David Ahrens, District 15, is running for the District 17 seat. He is not running for re-election to the City Council.