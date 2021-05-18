Dane County plans to end all local COVID-19 restrictions on June 2

Given the current vaccination rate, officials Tuesday estimated that by June 2, nearly 75% of the county's eligible population would be vaccinated. That includes all those ages 12 and up, after Wisconsin began vaccinating 12- to 15-year olds last week after federal officials OK'd the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for that age group.

Still, with children under 12 not yet eligible for any COVID vaccine, Heinrich acknowledged that some families may face "more difficult" decisions as they wait until vaccine eligibility expands.

Heinrich, who noted she has a son under age 12, said "he will stay masked when we are in places where folks are unmasked."

"The first thing I'll do and I encourage everyone to do, while keeping your children masked, if they aren't eligible for a vaccine is to get vaccinated when they're eligible," she said. "I think those are choices that families are going to need to make. They're hard. They may not be the same for everyone, but wear a mask for those who aren't vaccinated and keep our kiddos safe."