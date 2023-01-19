Dane County plans to buy 35 acres to expand Cottage Grove-area park

Dane County plans to spend $1.2 million to buy just under 35 acres to expand the McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park north of Cottage Grove, the county executive's office announced Thursday.

The parcel is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area and includes two ponds, a mix of cropland on the western side, wetlands through the middle portion, and woods on the eastern side adjacent to the existing park, located just northeast of the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway N.

The purchase would extend the park boundary out to Highway N and provide a buffer from development planned there, the county executive's office said in a news release. A county executive spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking the name of the land's current owner and what it is worth, based on any independent appraisal. County land records show a 34.77-acre parcel at the location of the purchase valued at $28,200 for tax purposes.

“By purchasing this property, we are saving this area from potential development and continuing our commitment to restore wetlands,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “This parcel will provide greater visibility of McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park on County Highway N and more opportunities for Dane County residents to enjoy the outdoors.”

The Dane County Land and Water Resources Department is currently developing a new timber-frame shelter, parking lot and playground at the park that should be complete this year.

McCarthy County Park's roots go back to 1974, when Russell and Ella McCarthy donated 180 acres to the county. Later acquisitions brought it to its current size of about 285 acres. Amenities include camping, cross-country skiing and hiking trails.

A resolution to approve the purchase was to be introduced at Thursday's County Board meeting. Money to pay for the land would come from the county's conservation fund.

