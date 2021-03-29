Dane County plans $10 million ‘Farm to Foodbank’ program extension

Since last May, the program has sourced food from more than than two dozen Dane County farmers and producers, in addition to other providers for products that could not be found in Dane County.

“This funding has been an important part of our overall strategy to bring enough nutritious food to those in our community who don't always know where their next meal will come from,” Michelle Orge, President & CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said. “The economic recovery time will be long for many, and this extension of funding is critical as we continue to help Dane County residents and farmers.”

Last December, the county extended the program until July 21, 2021 with an additional $5 million, building on investments made earlier in 2020.

With the extension announced Monday, the program could run through July of 2022 with an additional $10 million from the federal government’s most recent round of stimulus funding. A resolution authorizing the funds is expected to be introduced at next week’s Dane County Board meeting.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.