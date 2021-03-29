Dane County plans $10 million ‘Farm to Foodbank’ program extension

At this time last year, Mount Horeb famer Scott Williams said many local producers were watching restaurants close in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic while knowing they had greenhouses full of plants, seeds and supplies set up for a full year of growing.
Williams, who owns the family farm Garden To Be, now coordinates a coalition of more than two dozen Wisconsin farmers which has provided more than 600,000 pounds of produce for Dane County’s “Farm to Foodbank” program since last summer.
“(The program) helped alleviate so much of the uncertainty that many of us were feeling,” Williams said.
The “Farm to Foodbank” partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, launched last April to meet emergency food needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dane County is looking to extend this pandemic-era initiative, which connects local growers and food pantries, with a yearlong $10 million contract.
“In the coming months as our recovery continues, many of our neighbors will still need help with basic needs and we as a community will be there to help,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said at a virtual press conference Monday. “This partnership will continue to provide certainty to both our farmers and our consumers as we emerge from the past year’s uncertain times.”
Since last May, the program has sourced food from more than than two dozen Dane County farmers and producers, in addition to other providers for products that could not be found in Dane County.
“This funding has been an important part of our overall strategy to bring enough nutritious food to those in our community who don't always know where their next meal will come from,” Michelle Orge, President & CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said. “The economic recovery time will be long for many, and this extension of funding is critical as we continue to help Dane County residents and farmers.”
Last December, the county extended the program until July 21, 2021 with an additional $5 million, building on investments made earlier in 2020.
With the extension announced Monday, the program could run through July of 2022 with an additional $10 million from the federal government’s most recent round of stimulus funding. A resolution authorizing the funds is expected to be introduced at next week’s Dane County Board meeting.
