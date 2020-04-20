Dane County plan outlines strategy to confront climate change

Some of the report’s recommendations are underway. For example, Reopelle said the county has completed a white paper meant to help educate businesses about green infrastructure. Also, the county hired a staff person last November to focus on implementation of these recommendations.

Though a total cost of implementation is not included in the report, Dave Merritt, director of policy and programs in the county’s Department of Administration, said many projects will be jointly funded by public and private dollars.

Merritt pointed to the county’s airport solar project as an example. That project is a partnership between Dane County and Madison Gas and Electric, which is providing $16 million. The project will also produce 40% of Dane County's current government electric use with cost savings to the county.

“These aren't necessarily tax dollars at all, but utilities and private developers stepping up because renewable makes sense,” Merritt said.

‘Snapshot in time’

While comprehensive and forward-looking, the Climate Action Plan is also a “snapshot in time.”