Dane County partners with Madison hotels to book dozens of rooms to help homeless shelters practice social distancing

Dane County has partnered with several Madison hotels to make dozens of rooms available to people experiencing homelessness in an effort to practice safe social distancing at shelters across the city and county, county officials announced Thursday.

County Executive Joe Parisi said some families living in day and overnight shelters and individuals who are considered high-risk for COVID-19 began moving in Thursday to 72 hotel rooms the county has secured so far.

The county has allocated more than $150,000 for the rooms and to provide meals to the residents, Parisi said. A number of agencies are partnering with the county to provide support services.

"Dane County is committed to helping our most vulnerable residents receive the support and shelter they need during the novel coronavirus pandemic," Parisi said. "We hope to limit the spread of COVID-19 in families experiencing homelessness and individuals at risk."