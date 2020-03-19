You are the owner of this article.
Dane County partners with Madison hotels to book dozens of rooms to help homeless shelters practice social distancing
From the Cancellations, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic series
Men's homeless shelter - bunk beds (copy)

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Dane County has partnered with several Madison hotels to make dozens of rooms available to people experiencing homelessness in an effort to practice safe social distancing at shelters across the city and county, county officials announced Thursday. 

County Executive Joe Parisi said some families living in day and overnight shelters and individuals who are considered high-risk for COVID-19 began moving in Thursday to 72 hotel rooms the county has secured so far. 

The county has allocated more than $150,000 for the rooms and to provide meals to the residents, Parisi said. A number of agencies are partnering with the county to provide support services.

"Dane County is committed to helping our most vulnerable residents receive the support and shelter they need during the novel coronavirus pandemic," Parisi said. "We hope to limit the spread of COVID-19 in families experiencing homelessness and individuals at risk."

Parisi said the county is working to find additional hotels to partner with to meet the high demand in light of growing community spread of the new coronavirus. Hotels that are on major bus lines, centrally located and have amenities in the rooms like microwaves and refrigerators would be ideal, he said. Businesses interested in partnering with the county in this effort should e-mail emergencymangement@countyofdane.com.

The county is also funding additional hand washing stations and portable toilets for areas where homeless people spend time outside in an effort to slow the spread.

Also Thursday, the Salvation Army said it will be temporarily relocating over 20 families from its shelter to the hotel rooms, which will allow more single women to be served at the facility. 

Dane County secured $12,000 in extra funding for The Salvation Army's case management program to help families and single women find safe shelter alternatives. This will ensure the limited shelter capacity is reserved for those most in need and support social distancing, Parisi said. 

