Dane County Parks making water recreation more accessible with revamped piers

Dane County Parks is making fishing and other water recreation more accessible by installing revamped piers just in time for the summer season.
Parks staff recently installed two piers with handrails at the boat landing along the Yahara River at Babcock County Park in McFarland as part of a multi-year project in partnership with private fundraising from the Foundation for Dane County Parks.
Babcock County Park, located between Lake Waubesa and Mud Lake, is the most-used lake access point in Dane County, with its shoreline and boat landing known as fishing hot spots.
Another accessible pier is set to be installed at Salmo Pond County Park near Black Earth Creek in Cross Plains later this month.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s 2019 budget included a multi-year program to create accessible shoreline fishing at county parks by creating piers that are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Parisi doubled the program’s funding to $200,000 in his 2020 budget.
“Dane County is committed to providing residents and visitors of all ages and abilities the opportunity to access our incredible outdoor spaces,” Parisi said.
Other locations identified where accessibility can be improved include Fish Camp County Park, Lussier County Park, Fish Lake Natural Resource Area, Silverwood County Park, Tenney Lock Breakwater and Mendota County Park. Proposed improvements include vehicle parking and paths providing access to new piers, kayak landings, restrooms and seating free of barriers.
The Foundation for Dane County Parks is leading the funding for the projects with support from the county and other nonprofits, including Access Ability Wisconsin, Madison Fishing Expo and Madison Community Foundation.
