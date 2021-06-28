Dane County Parks Director Darren Marsh to retire after 28 years

After nearly 30 years working for the Dane County Parks System, Darren Marsh plans to retire this week as director.

Marsh began working for the county parks system in 1993 as operations manager before taking on the leadership position as director in 2003. His last day is July 1.

“I appreciate the opportunities that I’ve been given to serve you and would like to thank all of you, our volunteers, partners and park visitors for the amazing support you’ve given to growing the Dane County Parks System and programs,” Marsh said in a letter to park users.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi wished him well in his retirement.

“We’re incredibly grateful to have had Darren serve the Dane County community and care for our treasured outdoor spaces for more than two and a half decades,” Parisi said in a statement Monday. “Darren’s dedication to Dane County, its natural resources, and the people who call it home has inspired many throughout his career and has helped make the Dane County Parks system what it is today.”