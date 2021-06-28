Dane County Parks Director Darren Marsh to retire after 28 years

After nearly 30 years working for the Dane County Parks System, Darren Marsh plans to retire this week as director.
Marsh began working for the county parks system in 1993 as operations manager before taking on the leadership position as director in 2003. His last day is July 1.
“I appreciate the opportunities that I’ve been given to serve you and would like to thank all of you, our volunteers, partners and park visitors for the amazing support you’ve given to growing the Dane County Parks System and programs,” Marsh said in a letter to park users.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi wished him well in his retirement.
“We’re incredibly grateful to have had Darren serve the Dane County community and care for our treasured outdoor spaces for more than two and a half decades,” Parisi said in a statement Monday. “Darren’s dedication to Dane County, its natural resources, and the people who call it home has inspired many throughout his career and has helped make the Dane County Parks system what it is today.”
Until the position is filled, Deputy Parks Director Joleen Stinson will serve as interim director until the position is filled.
The Dane County Parks system expanded rapidly since 2003, growing from 5,600 acres to approximately 15,000 acres of land with an additional 2,800 acres in permanently protected land through easements.
“Dane County Parks is well positioned for the future,” Marsh said in the letter. “I challenge you to find another park system, with the volunteers, partnerships and community support as our Dane County Parks System.”
He also is responsible for developing and expanding county parks programs like off-leash dog parks, disc golf courses and accessible fishing piers and water access.
The county parks system currently includes 26 regional recreation parks, 27 natural resource areas, 20 wildlife areas, two county forests, six historical and cultural sites, and 120 miles of trails.
Earlier this year, Marsh was honored by his peers and received the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association’s “Professional Award of Merit," the highest professional award given by the association.
His work in Dane County was also honored with the renaming of the Department of Land and Water Resources’ Robertson Road Operations Facility, which is used to house parks and lake management equipment.
The resolution to rename the facility to the Darren Marsh Parks and Lake Management Facility, adopted by the Dane County Board June 24, calls Marsh an “icon.”
“Public service is the core value espoused by Director Marsh and he puts his words into action every day,” the resolution states.
The Foundation for Dane County Parks will host an event in Marsh's honor Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate his retirement.
