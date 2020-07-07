Dane County order: Masks required indoors, except at home, starting Monday

There are some exemptions to the new rule for those who have physical, mental or developmental conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask. Individuals who are eating at a restaurant also will not be compelled to wear a face covering, for example.

For those who aren’t able to wear a mask, local health officials are encouraging them to ask a business “for reasonable accommodation” such as curbside pickup or delivery.

“Masks and distance are really the two most effective means of slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “Given the recent rapid increases in cases in our county—that happened even before school and university classes resume this fall—it’s imperative we take this step now to try and slow the march of COVID through our community.”

Masks must cover an individual’s nose and mouth, according to the announcement.

Wisconsin is one of more than a dozen states that don’t require face masks to be worn in public, according to media reports, a reality that’s unlikely to change at the state level.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.