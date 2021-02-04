Dane County officials warn of week-long Arctic blast after Thursday snow storm

Officials are urging people to stay home if possible, and to practice caution if travel is necessary.

“If you have to travel, make sure your car is in good traveling condition,” Tubbs said, “gas, food, phone, phone charger, blankets in case you get stranded somewhere. And make sure you notify someone if you’re going to be on the road and what time you’re going to be traveling.”

Of particular concern is the local homeless population, especially with social distancing requirements to avoid the spread of COVID-19. But Casey Becker, county Housing Access and Affordability Division administrator, said measures taken in response to the pandemic have actually helped prepare for the cold snap.

“A lot of what has been put into place to respond to the pandemic to create social distancing has enabled us to have a lot of shelter space for those who may need it and may need to come in during the cold,” Becker said.

She said those who show symptoms of COVID-19 will be placed in safe spaces where they can isolate, get tested and recover.

Agencies have also opened shelter doors for extended hours.