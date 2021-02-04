Dane County officials warn of week-long Arctic blast after Thursday snow storm

Wet snow, high winds and an extended period of frigid temperatures are combining to make for the most bitter weather conditions seen in Madison in years, prompting an all-out effort to clear roads, ensure power and provide for the county’s vulnerable homeless population.
The weather may not reach the record-breaking lows of the bone-chilling but short-lived cold snap two years ago, but after Thursday’s snowfall people already feeling shut in by the pandemic can expect to settle in for a frigid week that will see high temperatures stay mostly in the single digits.
“What’s different about this storm is really the duration of the challenge,” said County Executive Joe Parisi during a call with reporters on Thursday. “Not only will we have a fairly significant snow storm today with some ice underneath it with the cold weather and the drifting, but the cold weather is going to go on for a long time.”
Extended forecasts call for frigid temps at least until Saturday, Feb. 13, when the mercury is expected to crawl to a balmy 12 degrees. On a positive note, aside from flurries on Saturday and light snow on Sunday, no precipitation is expected for the duration of the Arctic blast.
Parisi said county officials have been anticipating the cold snap for a week, putting in place plans to keep transportation and homeless services running.
"County government is already on alert, and we will be active throughout the duration of this weather event,” he said.
But he also called on folks to look after those who could be most affected.
“We want to make sure that everybody in the community is up to date so we can be watching out for ourselves, our families and our neighbors,” Parisi said.
He added: “We ask that folks check in on their elderly friends and neighbors this week, give them a call, see how their doing and just make sure everyone’s OK out there.”
Madison and surrounding areas are expected to see up to 3 inches of snow between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, with plunging temperatures overnight, winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. The worst travel times should abate in the evening, but conditions will probably remain challenging overnight.
After a high of 33 degrees on Thursday, the high on Friday is expected to reach 13 degrees before dropping to a high of 8 degrees on Saturday and a frigid 1 degree on Sunday.
So far, however, the storm hasn’t been as bad as was initially feared. The county put its snowplow fleet on “full mobilization” Thursday morning in anticipation of icy conditions, meaning that 60 plows were dispatched throughout the county.
“It’s coming a little slower than we thought,” said Jerry Mandli, county public works director. “We thought we were going to be dealing with freezing rain this morning.”
But he said “things are going to get more challenging” as the storm progresses.
“Sometime between noon and 6 we could see snow rates as much as a half-inch an hour,” he said.
But he said the main challenge will be the wind.
“What that means is we’re going to be out there fighting the drifts while we see that drop in temperature that’s going to occur later into the night,” he said.
Planning for the week of Arctic temperatures involved coordinating with several layers of county, state and local government.
“This is a total joint relationship between the entire county and our 61 jurisdictions to do the best job we can to keep everyone safe and secure during these weather issues,” said Charles Tubbs, Dane County emergency management director.
The county has also been coordinating with homeless shelters, first responders and utility companies,
“At this time they’ve reassured us that we should be clear to go,” Tubbs said of utility providers. “We shouldn’t have any unexpected power outages.”
Officials are urging people to stay home if possible, and to practice caution if travel is necessary.
“If you have to travel, make sure your car is in good traveling condition,” Tubbs said, “gas, food, phone, phone charger, blankets in case you get stranded somewhere. And make sure you notify someone if you’re going to be on the road and what time you’re going to be traveling.”
Of particular concern is the local homeless population, especially with social distancing requirements to avoid the spread of COVID-19. But Casey Becker, county Housing Access and Affordability Division administrator, said measures taken in response to the pandemic have actually helped prepare for the cold snap.
“A lot of what has been put into place to respond to the pandemic to create social distancing has enabled us to have a lot of shelter space for those who may need it and may need to come in during the cold,” Becker said.
She said those who show symptoms of COVID-19 will be placed in safe spaces where they can isolate, get tested and recover.
Agencies have also opened shelter doors for extended hours.
She said the Beacon homeless day shelter near downtown and the Porchlight men’s shelter in its temporary home on First Street between Johnson Street and East Washington Avenue, have extended hours, and a charter service has been hired to transport people to and from the shelters to reduce exposure to the cold.
Shelters for women and families are open 24 hours so people don’t have to leave the facilities during the day.
In addition, outreach workers are trying to contact some 80 homeless people who are not connected to a shelter to help provide resources to keep them safe, with contingency plans for more shelter space if needed.
“Outreach workers are working actively to connect them with shelter resources ahead of the storm,” Becker said.