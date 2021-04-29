Dane County officials: Restaurant, tavern capacity to increase to 75%, indoor gatherings can grow

Restaurants and taverns in Dane County can bump up their dine-in capacities and indoor gatherings can get larger next week under a new COVID-19 order issued by the local health department.

Public Health Madison Dane County announced Thursday updated coronavirus restrictions that increase capacity limits inside restaurants, taverns and businesses in general to 75%; raise maximum capacity of indoor gatherings with food and drinks from 150 to 350; and bumps indoor gatherings without food and drink from 350 to 500.

The latest order — Emergency Order No. 16 — takes effect Wednesday.

"Because our COVID-19 vaccination rates are among the highest in the state and the number of cases we've seen each day have stabilized, we are increasing gathering and capacity limits for all businesses," Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health, said in a statement.

Currently, restaurants and businesses are limited to 50% indoor capacity, and taverns are at 25% capacity. Dane County officials plan an 11 a.m. news conference to detail the updated order.