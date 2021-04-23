Dane County officials announce $13M program to house homeless staying in hotels

Dane County officials announced Friday a multi-year, $13 million program to permanently house homeless families and individuals who are currently staying in a pandemic-prompted shelter system spread across hotels in Madison.

The program could help pay the rent and utilities for up to two years for as many as 67 families and 230 individuals experiencing homelessness, said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

"This is an effort of historic proportion, both in funding levels and its comprehensive approach," he said during an online news conference. "People experiencing homelessness are part of our community, and our community is going to come together to provide them with the opportunity to succeed."

Since the onset of the pandemic last year, Dane County has partnered with service providers to put up vulnerable homeless families and individuals in hotel rooms to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

As many as 400 people have used the hotel shelter system at one time, Parisi said, and about 90 people have found permanent housing from it.

But with the hotel shelter system expected to end in August, Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said it's important to move ahead with the "potentially life-changing initiative for our neighbors in need."