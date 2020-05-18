Dane County, Tenant Resource Center team up to administer $10 million in eviction prevention aid

Applicants must prove economic hardship and have a statement from the landlord that rent is overdue. The Tenant Resource Center will hire three limited-term staff to handle an expected influx of cases between June and the end of the year. The hope is that the prospect of assistance will limit any flood of court filings when the existing eviction moratorium is lifted.

Joining Forces for Families already administers $200,000 in eviction-prevention funding for families through direct landlord agreements, and will get $500,000 in additional funds to ensure families aren't evicted as they get back to work.

Those experiencing homelessness also need support to secure housing rather than return to shelter after the pandemic, the statement says. The county will invest $390,000 in limited-term housing assistance staff and rent support through expansion of an existing Catholic Charities program. The funds will help hire four people to work with those experiencing homelessness, with a focus on those now staying in hotels, and about $245,000 for quick move-in funds — first month’s rent plus security deposit — to help people get into housing more quickly once units are identified.