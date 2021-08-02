Dane County municipalities looking to fund public works projects, replace lost revenue with federal aid

The council also signed off on using $500,000 in stimulus funds to replace a shelter in Wetmore Park near a recently opened splash pad. Originally, the city planned to spend about $150,000 of its own money to rehab the shelter, said city administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.

But the American Rescue Plan gives leeway on how money can be spent in low- to moderate-income census tracts, such as the area around Wetmore Park, Oppenheimer said. The federal grant will allow the city to lower the local tax burden, he said.

Verona is also using a portion of its $1.4 million allocation on “immediate uses” this year.

City administrator Adam Sayre said the City Council approved spending $447,072 to reimburse a city-funded small-business grant program and to replace lost recreation and room tax revenue.

While plans are in place in Sun Prairie and Verona, Monona city administrator Bryan Gadow said his community, which is to get $855,665 from the American Rescue Plan, will likely make decisions on how to spend it as part of the fall budgeting process for 2022.