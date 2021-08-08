Dane County moves to aid area's 'hidden homeless,' often families with children

Trying not to be noticed It’s especially hard to connect with and help this population, advocates said. “This population is invisible and very good at staying that way, sneaking in and out, doing their best to not be noticed and not be in the way,” Reierson said. “The more rural the population, the more they tend to blend in.” Dane County’s Joining Forces for Families program has social workers embedded in some of Madison’s poorest neighborhoods and in communities throughout the county to advocate, resolve problems and connect people to resources, including help getting housing, food, a job, a bus pass or a backpack for a child. But JFF isn’t a housing program and lacks the capacity to support doubled-up families given their immense challenges and needs, work group members said.(tncms-asset)d691868e-c7ff-11eb-a982-00163ec2aa77[3](/tncms-asset) The federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987, which is intended to provide homeless students the same educational opportunities as other students, acknowledges that living doubled up is a a barrier to academic success and can place a child’s safety at risk. But the focus is on access to education, with staff often trying to provide students basic resources and keeping them in the same school; it’s not a housing program. “If they are not connected to a school, there is no system that follows them, and they go back to being invisible in a new neighborhood,” Koester said. When those doubled up start applying for apartments, they are often denied due to an unverifiable housing history, and there are few resources to help them come up with a security deposit or to advocate for them with landlords, advocates said. The barriers are compounded when the head of the household has a disability, limited English proficiency or is caring for another household member with special needs. Paying for motels can provide a temporary refuge, but it also drains savings that could go toward security deposits, a first month’s rent or other needs, they said. Giving voice and more