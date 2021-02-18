Dane County moves to add Hmong speaker to Aging and Disability Resource Center

Dane County is working toward adding a second bilingual information specialist to the Aging and Disability Resource Center who would be dedicated to serving the Hmong community.
The Aging and Disability Resource Center currently has one Hmong information and assistance specialist staff person, whose caseload primarily consists of consumers who speak Hmong.
“Adding another Hmong position will enable the ADRC to do more targeted outreach to the Hmong population in Dane County who may have never heard of the ADRC or what we provide,” Dane County Human Services Director Shawn Tessmann said in an email.
Because the position has remained vacant for more than six months, filling it required approval from the Personnel & Finance Committee. The committee approved the position on a voice vote at its meeting Feb. 8.
Also, the committee approved filling a second information specialist position that was vacated last March. The county’s hiring freeze interrupted the process for replacing this spot.
Before the county can advertise for the position, Todd Campbell, the division administrator for Adult Community Services, said some internal approvals are needed.
“If approved in normal timing, we’d likely be able to have these positions filled in April,” Campbell said in an email.
Tessmann said people continue to contact the resource center on a number of topics related to aging and living with disabilities that include maintaining housing, obtaining groceries and health care, being separated from friends and family and accessing the COVID-19 vaccine.
Information and assistance specialists respond to requests from Dane County residents seeking resources designed to help adults with long-term care needs. They conduct assessments for publicly funded long-term care services, offer counseling options and advocate for those in need of services.
Without these positions filled, existing staff took on additional responsibilities and prioritized assignments. However, Tessmann said in a Jan. 26 memo to the committee that the volume of requests for services is beginning to increase.
Also, with more people getting vaccinated, the department is anticipating a time when operations return to how they functioned pre-pandemic. The second bilingual position would allow the resource center to do “more outreach to the Hmong in Dane County and to serve them in their native language.”
Without filling the positions, Tessmann said in the memo that managing an increasing workload will be difficult for existing staff and outreach to all of Dane County will suffer.
