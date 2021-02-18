Dane County moves to add Hmong speaker to Aging and Disability Resource Center

Before the county can advertise for the position, Todd Campbell, the division administrator for Adult Community Services, said some internal approvals are needed.

“If approved in normal timing, we’d likely be able to have these positions filled in April,” Campbell said in an email.

Tessmann said people continue to contact the resource center on a number of topics related to aging and living with disabilities that include maintaining housing, obtaining groceries and health care, being separated from friends and family and accessing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Information and assistance specialists respond to requests from Dane County residents seeking resources designed to help adults with long-term care needs. They conduct assessments for publicly funded long-term care services, offer counseling options and advocate for those in need of services.

Without these positions filled, existing staff took on additional responsibilities and prioritized assignments. However, Tessmann said in a Jan. 26 memo to the committee that the volume of requests for services is beginning to increase.