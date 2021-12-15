Dane County meetings to remain digital for several months, likely until summer, chair says

A return to in-person Dane County Board meetings is unlikely to happen until late spring or early summer because of delays with technology upgrades, the need to train staff for hybrid meetings and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said Wednesday.
County offices also still aren't open, and administrative staff plan to keep them closed through June 13 because of COVID-19. Unless that changes, meetings will remain online until then too, Eicher said in an interview.
"I would say the hybrid meetings wouldn’t fully start until after the building reopens," she said.
Since County Board and Madison City Council meetings happen in the same room, the ongoing building closure and technology delays also prevents in-person city meetings from happening. The council had already voted last week to to keep the online meeting format as the default for every meeting through the end of May.
Even if buildings were to open up today, the county wouldn't be ready to offer hybrid meetings, an option where board members and residents can choose to participate in meetings either in person or online. Eicher said the County Board should wait until the hybrid processes are up and running before returning to in-person meetings.
"I know there is some interest in resuming in-person meetings, however, I believe we will be more successful with hybrid meetings if people feel safe attending meetings, have technology accessible for those who do not and the processes in place to make them run smoothly," Eicher told board members in an email Wednesday morning.
Eicher said the county expected to have the equipment for hybrid meetings — which includes video conferencing technology — in place this month, but the supply chain and other issues have caused delays.
Now, staff expect to finish off the upgrades to the County Board chambers in the next three to four weeks, Eicher said. After that, staff need to be trained on how to run meetings in a hybrid format, something the county hasn't done before. Training on how to use the new equipment is planned for May and June.
"It’s not just a matter of turning on the equipment," Eicher said. "There are any number of other pieces that go along with that."
Another piece is that the county set aside funding in 2022 for new limited-term information technology employees to help support the hybrid meetings, Eicher said. The county is drafting position descriptions for those roles, and will hire them in the new year.
The County Board will vote Thursday on an ordinance amendment that will allow the board and committees to legally hold hybrid meetings in the future. Eicher said that will allow county staff to start working on the "next steps" for returning to in-person meetings.
Eicher said she knows some board members are frustrated that the county isn't returning to in-person meetings immediately, without the hybrid option.
"Some folks are gonna be upset," Eicher said, noting that that is "a small minority" of the board. "Some folks want to be back fully in person right now."
Sup. Tim Rockwell, 19th District, said he's in favor of returning to face-to-face meetings "as soon as possible." As a relatively new County Board member, Rockwell said he still hasn't met some of his colleagues in person.
"A personal relationship, a firm handshake and a look in the eye cannot be replaced with virtual interaction," he said.
Rockwell said in-person meetings are better for public access and he believes community participation will rise. But Eicher said having online meetings has actually caused resident participation to increase.
In terms of having publicly accessible meetings, Eicher said it's important for residents and board members who may be immunocompromised to continue to have an online option to participate so they can stay safe from COVID-19 as cases increase.
City debate
A similar debate recently played out on the city level. Council President Syed Abbas proposed a return to in-person meetings in February, but the measure failed at the council's Dec. 7 meeting.
Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, put forward a different proposal to keep the online meeting format as the default for every meeting through the end of May. It passed on a 13-6 vote. He noted the council can change its mind and conduct an in-person meeting with at least a two-week notice.
Those in support of staying online cited the emerging omicron variant of the coronavirus, which scientists say is more contagious and reduces the effectiveness of the vaccines. But Abbas said gathering in person helps build a culture among the 20 council members and makes it easier to collaborate. Both sides said they wanted a remote option for public comment to continue.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was one of the most vocal supporters of reintroducing in-person meetings. She said the past year and a half of an online format, which was necessary at the start of the pandemic but has outlived its usefulness, has been "incredibly detrimental to our functioning as a body."
"This virus is not going anywhere, and the sad fact is that every single one of us has to figure out how to live with this virus for the rest of our lives," Rhodes-Conway said. "It's time to start figuring out what that means and how we function not on a short-term emergency basis but on a long-term, living-with-the-virus basis, and I think that it is detrimental enough to the function of this body — and frankly to the city — that we have to find a way to start meeting in person."