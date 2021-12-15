Dane County meetings to remain digital for several months, likely until summer, chair says

"I know there is some interest in resuming in-person meetings, however, I believe we will be more successful with hybrid meetings if people feel safe attending meetings, have technology accessible for those who do not and the processes in place to make them run smoothly," Eicher told board members in an email Wednesday morning.

Eicher said the county expected to have the equipment for hybrid meetings — which includes video conferencing technology — in place this month, but the supply chain and other issues have caused delays.

Now, staff expect to finish off the upgrades to the County Board chambers in the next three to four weeks, Eicher said. After that, staff need to be trained on how to run meetings in a hybrid format, something the county hasn't done before. Training on how to use the new equipment is planned for May and June.

"It’s not just a matter of turning on the equipment," Eicher said. "There are any number of other pieces that go along with that."

Another piece is that the county set aside funding in 2022 for new limited-term information technology employees to help support the hybrid meetings, Eicher said. The county is drafting position descriptions for those roles, and will hire them in the new year.