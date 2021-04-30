Dane County mayors talk economic recovery during Chamber of Commerce panel

Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce President Zach Brandon moderated the event, which focused on challenges and economic opportunities as the county heads toward recovery.

The mayors discussed what they’ve learned as leaders responding to the pandemic, such as the importance of preparing off-site work equipment for city employees, communicating extensively internally and with the community, and balancing short-term needs with long-term goals.

“Be prepared for constant change,” O’Connor said.

Looking ahead to a post-pandemic world, the mayors agreed on key areas of collaboration, including racial equity, sustainability, transportation and affordable housing.

Rhodes-Conway outlined challenges ahead for the city of Madison, including how employers decide to manage telework and the availability of workforce. The latter calls into question wages and benefits but also how affordable it is to live and get around the city.

Finally, Rhodes-Conway said it will be a challenge to encourage residents to shift back to in-person shopping and experiences. While the pandemic made this worse, retail was already experiencing this difficulty.

“This has just exacerbated the Amazon-ification of our economy,” Rhodes-Conway said. “In addition to marketing our individual cities and the region as a destination, I think we need to focus on marketing our small and local businesses.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.