Dane County mask order remains in effect as officials review new CDC guidance

Dane County’s local COVID-19 mask order will remain in effect at least until May 18 as officials review new guidance from the the Centers for Disease Control that loosened masking rules for vaccinated people.

People who are fully vaccinated — those who are two weeks past their second dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot — can stop wearing masks in most indoor and outdoor settings, according to new CDC guidance.

“If you are fully vaccinated you can start doing the things you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced Thursday. “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Walensky pointed to studies that demonstrate the authorized vaccines are more than 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, hospitalization and death.