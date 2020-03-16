Dane County, Madison water utility sued for withholding PFAS records

An environmental advocacy group is suing Dane County and the Madison Water Utility over their refusal to release public records relating to hazardous chemicals.
Midwest Environmental Advocates filed the cases last week in Dane County Circuit Court on behalf of Citizens for Open Government, an anonymous group of citizens who are seeking documents relating to PFAS.
MEA alleges the county and water utility violated state law by delaying or denying access to the records and is asking the courts to order their release.
The suits come as the county and water utility have come under increased scrutiny for their response to groundwater contamination from the family of synthetic compounds, which have for decades been used in firefighting foam and household products and have recently been linked to cancer and other illnesses.
On May 3, the plaintiffs submitted a request to Dane County for copies of 16 months worth of emails to and from County Executive Joe Parisi and his chief of staff, Josh Wescott, pertaining to contamination at the Dane County Regional Airport.
Specifically they asked for emails including the terms “PFAS, PFCs, perfluorinated, polyfluorinated, fluorinated, Truax, Air National Guard, F35, F-35, burn pit and fire-training area.”
With a few exceptions, Wisconsin’s Public Records Law allows members of the public to view any government record. The law does not require people making requests for records to identify themselves.
According to the complaint and documents submitted by MEA, the county responded 105 days later with a letter and a file of unrelated records, including emails about the Henry Vilas Zoo, Alliant Energy Center expansion, holiday parties and zoning issues.
When the citizens pointed out the mistake, the county responded with another copy of the same records.
Several weeks later, after retaining MEA, the citizens sent another email clarifying their request and detailed included instructions on how to perform searches in Microsoft Outlook.
In October the county provided some records, but there were no emails containing six of the keywords -- including “F-35” and “Air National Guard” -- nor did the records include emails the plaintiffs had sent to Parisi including some of the keywords. In addition, some of the folders were empty and one of the compressed files was corrupt.
Finally, on Dec. 26, the county partially denied the request, saying the searches for hyphenated phrases like “F-35” turned up every email containing either part -- the letter “F” or the number “35” and thus considered the request “overly broad.”
Computer databases typically allow users to search for records containing individual terms -- as in “apples” or “oranges” -- or complete phrases, such as “apples are better than oranges.” An online manual for the OneSource database the county uses to preserve email records explains how:
To search for an exact word or phrase, enclose the text in double quotes. For example, the search term “George Washington” returns items only if the exact phrase George Washington is found in its entirety. The text George A. Washington would not result in a match....
Dane County corporation counsel Marcia MacKenzie declined to comment on the litigation or explain why the county was unable to perform a phrase search.
Rob Lee, staff attorney for MEA, said the request is simple and straightforward.
“If you look at the DOJ compliance guides it should take roughly 10 days, give or take, to fulfill,” he said. “It’s been 10 months. We tried to obtain these records the right way -- repeatedly.”
Calls for action on contamination
The requests span a time frame when the county has resisted calls to take action.
In June 2018, the Department of Natural Resources informed the county -- along with the city of Madison and the Wisconsin Air National Guard -- were responsible for PFAS contamination in soil and groundwater near the airport resulting from years of training with firefighting foam in a “burn pit” off Darwin Road.
The Air National Guard agreed to take responsibility for the site investigation and cleanup while the city, county and guard worked to determine the primary entity responsible for the contamination.
But the guard says it doesn’t have the money to conduct a complete investigation.
In October, the DNR sent another letter asking the county to initiate an investigation of the burn pits, noting that high levels of PFAS had been found in Starkweather Creek. The DNR also told the county it was responsible for PFAS found in airport stormwater, which empties into the creek.
Subsequent tests revealed PFAS in fish from the creek and Lake Monona, and PFAS have been detected in 14 of the 23 wells that supply water for the city of Madison.
Last week the county submitted a plan for conducting a site investigation.
Water utility cites open investigation
The second lawsuit involves the Madison Water Utility.
The same citizens requested 10 months of email communications from three water utility employees including the keywords “PFAS, PFC, fluorinated or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.”
The water utility provided some records but withheld any emails containing “records of an ongoing investigation, arguing that they could contain inaccurate or unreliable information that could confuse or mislead the public.
The utility also refused to turn over emails from the National Guard and city officials, saying it is not the legal custodian of those records.
MEA said state law does not allow using “ongoing investigations” as a blanket excuse for denying a request, and the utility is the custodian of any records in its possession, regardless of the sender, so long as they relate to government functions.
“The public interest in having all the information about this serious public health issue outweighs any concerns related to an ongoing investigation,” Lee said. “As such, our client is seeking production of those withheld records.”
Water utility spokeswoman Amy Barrilleaux declined to comment on the case and referred questions to the city’s legal department, which did not respond to an email.