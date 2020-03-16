Dane County, Madison water utility sued for withholding PFAS records

According to the complaint and documents submitted by MEA, the county responded 105 days later with a letter and a file of unrelated records, including emails about the Henry Vilas Zoo, Alliant Energy Center expansion, holiday parties and zoning issues.

When the citizens pointed out the mistake, the county responded with another copy of the same records.

Several weeks later, after retaining MEA, the citizens sent another email clarifying their request and detailed included instructions on how to perform searches in Microsoft Outlook.

In October the county provided some records, but there were no emails containing six of the keywords -- including “F-35” and “Air National Guard” -- nor did the records include emails the plaintiffs had sent to Parisi including some of the keywords. In addition, some of the folders were empty and one of the compressed files was corrupt.

Finally, on Dec. 26, the county partially denied the request, saying the searches for hyphenated phrases like “F-35” turned up every email containing either part -- the letter “F” or the number “35” and thus considered the request “overly broad.”