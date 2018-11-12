Dane County and the city of Madison’s budget seasons will wrap up this week as the City Council and County Board are scheduled to vote on their spending plans for 2019.
County Executive Joe Parisi announced his proposed $557.3 million operating budget and $63.2 million capital budget in October.
Parisi’s proposal included $18 million for flood mitigation and preparedness, a $20 million Dane County Regional Airport renovation plan, solar installation projects and a record amount of funding for road construction, repair and maintenance.
A major part of Dane County’s budget, 40.6 percent or over $219 million, funds human services.
Under Parisi’s spending plans, the county’s property tax levy would increase by 0.35 percent. Under the executive spending plan, a home valued at $285,000 would see county taxes drop $12.
Since the executive’s proposal, county supervisors have made changes to both the capital and operating budgets through an amendment process. Supervisors proposed doubling the $3 million Parisi include in his budget for the affordable housing fund, adding support for area youth and staffing for a pre-trial assessment program that is meant to reduce the jail population.
The full Dane County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday at 7 p.m. in room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, to vote on the capital and operating budgets.
Madison’s budgets
Mayor Paul Soglin introduced his $336.6 million executive capital budget and improvement plan and $332 million operating budget earlier this fall.
Since then, the Finance Committee has been shaping the proposed spending plans through the amendment process. The City Council will consider additional amendments, including allocating $5.77 million for citywide flood mitigation, during budget deliberations Tuesday.
The Finance Committee adopted 15 amendments to the capital budget, including a $104,000 police body worn camera pilot program that would be housed at the Madison Police Department’s North District station.
Discussion over proposed operating budget amendments highlighted the committee’s financial priorities and limited funding to spend on a number of new and continuing initiatives. Higher-priced items addressed public safety concerns, including funding for a paramedic position on Madison Fire Department Engine 14.
The full City Council will begin budget deliberations Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.