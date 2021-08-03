Dane County, Madison employees required to show proof of vaccination

Dane County and the city of Madison will start requiring their employees to require proof of vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-19 in the latest attempt to tamp down the spreading coronavirus.

County Executive Joe Parisi and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced the new rules Tuesday and said they will be implemented over the next two weeks.

“Dane County government has a large workforce and our priority is to keep our workforce and the public they come into contact with as safe as possible,” Parisi said.

Last week, Rhodes-Conway said about 93% of city employees were vaccinated and commended municipal workers for “leading the way.”

“Our city employees are here to provide services to everyone who lives in Madison and to keep our city safe, healthy and thriving,” Rhodes-Conway said Tuesday. “We can't do that as a city government if our people could also be spreading COVID throughout the community."