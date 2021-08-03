Dane County, Madison employees required to show proof of vaccination

Dane County and the city of Madison will start requiring their employees to require proof of vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-19 in the latest attempt to tamp down the spreading coronavirus.
County Executive Joe Parisi and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced the new rules Tuesday and said they will be implemented over the next two weeks.
“Dane County government has a large workforce and our priority is to keep our workforce and the public they come into contact with as safe as possible,” Parisi said.
Last week, Rhodes-Conway said about 93% of city employees were vaccinated and commended municipal workers for “leading the way.”
“Our city employees are here to provide services to everyone who lives in Madison and to keep our city safe, healthy and thriving,” Rhodes-Conway said Tuesday. “We can't do that as a city government if our people could also be spreading COVID throughout the community."
The new local government rules affect approximately 2,400 county employees and 2,800 city employees. They apply to remote workers as well as those working in person, and breaking the rules will result in a disciplinary process.
Like Public Health Madison & Dane County’s recommendation last week to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, the local government workplace rules are in response to the contagious Delta variant spreading through the community.
Director Janel Heinrich said that the county’s seven-day case average increased from 7 on June 15 to just short of 70 on Tuesday. But she said the county is not seeing the increase in cases translating to more hospitalizations and deaths.
“Hopefully we won't, since our vaccination rate is so high,” Heinrich said.
In Dane County, 70.3% of residents have received their first dose of the vaccine to protect against COVID-19, and 67.5% are fully vaccinated.
The Delta variant is highly transmissible and can infect the unvaccinated and vaccinated, who can then transmit the disease to others who may be more vulnerable. But those who are vaccinated are more protected against severe COVID-19 outcomes.
“If you're unvaccinated, this virus will likely find you,” Heinrich said. “The virus may also find you if you are vaccinated. The difference is your body will be better prepared and better equipped to fight it if you’re vaccinated.
“Together we can protect ourselves and each other.”
Madison and Dane County join a growing number of workplaces that are requiring vaccinations. Rhodes-Conway and Parisi underscored the importance of demonstrating behavior for other area employers.
“We have to do everything in our power to reduce severe outcomes and death from COVID-19 in our community and that includes modeling the behavior we want others to take,” Rhodes-Conway said. “That’s why we as a city are going to require that proof of vaccination or testing for our employees.”
Epic Systems, the Verona-based health records software company, announced Friday that its employees will be required to be vaccinated by October, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Madison’s FIVE Nightclub announced that the establishment will require patrons to be vaccinated starting Aug. 5.
“I want to thank them specifically for being a leader in this space, and I want to encourage every employer, every venue, every institution, every business to consider doing the same,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We need to get people vaccinated.”
Last month, SSM Health, which operates St. Mary’s in Madison, required vaccinations. On Monday, the state's largest organization representing physicians — the Wisconsin Medical Society — urged all health care facilities to require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is considering a campus wide mask mandate, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
