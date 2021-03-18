Dane County, Madison consider priorities for federal COVID-19 relief package

With federal COVID-19 relief funds on the way, Madison and Dane County are considering how to spend their portion of the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

Dane County is in line for $106 million with Madison expecting to receive $49 million. The funds are needed as the region suffered economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s certainly no shortage of need and our goal right now is to as quickly as possible refine and reidentify where those greatest needs exist,” said Josh Wescott, chief of staff to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Wescott said the county is analyzing existing work to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, such as a partnership with Second Harvest that supports local growers and supplies local food pantries. Also, the funds could bolster programs that support small businesses and mental heath resources for students.

Though the county is prioritizing basic necessities for residents, Wescott said leaders want to maintain some flexibility for future needs.