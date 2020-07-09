Dane County, Madison Black leaders eye south side hub for minority businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison Black leaders and Dane County officials are teaming up to build a south side hub for minority-owned businesses.

The effort, kicked off with a $100,000 planning grant from the county, is modeled on the Sherman Phoenix project in Milwaukee, which turned a building burned in the 2016 Sherman Park riots into a thriving home for Black entrepreneurs.

“We need this to happen here along the south Madison corridor,” said Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison. “We need an economic development initiative, and I truly believe that this is the one that will help us get things done.”

Anthony envisions a project that provides opportunities not only minority businesses, but also hires minority developers, planners and builders to get it off the ground. He said the effort could also attract a bank to the site, as well as government jobs agencies.

“We see this thing as being a collective ecosystem for developing small and Black businesses here in town,” he said.