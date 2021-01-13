Dane County, Madison announce plans for $16 million to prevent evictions

Both Dane County and Madison have applied for aid from the $900 billion federal COVID-19 relief bill passed last month, but still need confirmation of the exact amount. Rhodes-Conway and Parisi expect the city to receive $7.7 million and the county to receive $8.5 million for rental assistance.

The City Council and County Board will also need to approve the funds, a process Rhodes-Conway and Parisi said they expect to be completed in the next couple of weeks. The earliest the aid package could be approved is at the Jan. 21 County Board meeting.

The Tenant Resource Center is partnering with the city and county to help distribute the millions of dollars in relief to residents. Robin Sereno, executive director of Tenant Resource Center, said she expects the application process to begin the first week of February.

About 90% of the funds would go directly toward helping tenants pay rent. The other 10% would go toward other Tenant Resource Center programs to help prevent evictions, including housing counseling, education for the landlord on federal mortgage protections, case management, outreach and mediation services.