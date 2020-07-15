Dane County looks to residents for the first time to help draw new County Board districts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in Dane County and in the state, residents will draw new maps for County Board districts that are required by law every 10 years.

County Board Chairwoman Analiese Eicher and County Clerk Scott McDonell are asking residents to apply for a position on the redistricting commission, which will draw the maps.

Applications for the 11-member commission are due by July 31. Members will be appointed by Eicher and McDonell.

The County Board in 2016 adopted an ordinance amendment creating an independent citizen redistricting commission to be responsible for a map drawing process that is impartial and fair. The commission's goal is to submit up to three maps with new district boundaries to the board by May 31.