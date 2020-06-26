Dane County limits private gatherings, bans standing service at bars, restaurants in amended order

Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said the tweaks "target the issues we are hearing about in contact tracing interviews."

"We make this change after carefully studying our steep case trajectory and learning more about the circumstances surrounding each case from our contact tracers,” she said.

PHMDC reported Thursday that half of 279 cases in the past five days were people between 20 and 29 years old, and the county is investigating several cases associated with businesses near campus, including, a spokeswoman said, campus-area bars and restaurants identified as not following health orders.

While young people tend to have less severe symptoms, they can be a catalyst for spreading the virus.

Health officials said they've been considering criteria that would return the county back to an earlier phase, but Heinrich said given health officials' understanding of the surge, the latest order is able to take a "targeted approach" rather than stepping back to Phase 1 or before.