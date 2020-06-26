Dane County limits private gatherings, bans standing service at bars, restaurants in amended order

Dane County health officials are further limiting private gatherings and adding new stipulations for bars and restaurants in light of a steep spike in COVID-19 cases driven by young adults.
The move, which went into effect Thursday at 10 p.m., came after a five-day period in which the county racked up 279 positive cases of the disease, leading officials to call for renewed efforts to combat the virus.
The amended order to Phase 2 of the local Forward Dane order, which has been in place since June 15, caps private gatherings at 10 people and requires patrons to be seated during their visits to bars and restaurants (thus banning standing service), with individuals only being seated with members of their own household.
The amendment still allows bars and restaurants to operate at 50% of capacity, and everything else in the original order remains unchanged.
Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said the tweaks "target the issues we are hearing about in contact tracing interviews."
"We make this change after carefully studying our steep case trajectory and learning more about the circumstances surrounding each case from our contact tracers,” she said.
PHMDC reported Thursday that half of 279 cases in the past five days were people between 20 and 29 years old, and the county is investigating several cases associated with businesses near campus, including, a spokeswoman said, campus-area bars and restaurants identified as not following health orders.
While young people tend to have less severe symptoms, they can be a catalyst for spreading the virus.
Health officials said they've been considering criteria that would return the county back to an earlier phase, but Heinrich said given health officials' understanding of the surge, the latest order is able to take a "targeted approach" rather than stepping back to Phase 1 or before.
“In contact tracing interviews, gatherings among family and friends and socializing at bars have been identified often," she noted. "We know they are a major driver of this surge in cases."
Statewide there appears to be a spike as well, with 464 cases reported Thursday and 432 confirmed cases reported on Wednesday, while there were only 263 reported on Tuesday. That’s the highest number since June 4, when 492 were reported. Total deaths in the state numbered 766 as of Thursday.
Also as of Thursday, the county has seen 1,350 confirmed cases and 32 deaths.
