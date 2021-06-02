Dane County lifts mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions

DHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt in a May 6 email to the Cap Times wrote the agency "is not considering vaccine passports at this time." She didn't immediately return a follow-up question Tuesday about whether anything had changed since then.

Many of the bills were first circulated for co-sponsors in April, marking a pre-emptive strike against early moves from President Joe Biden’s administration and the private sector to develop so-called “vaccine passports,” though the federal government doesn't have plans to require their use, past reporting shows.

In Wisconsin, the four bill drafts, led by Republicans, range from broad and sweeping — aiming to bar the need for vaccine certifications to gain access to businesses, public places and modes of transportation — to more targeted measures.

A fifth bill, from Rep. Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser, and Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, would bar the University of Wisconsin System and tech colleges from requiring students to be tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated against the virus as a condition of attendance or being present on campus.