Dane County legislative candidates respond to People's Agenda questions

Earlier this year, the Cap Times asked Madison residents about their priorities, what worries them and what questions they'd like political candidates to answer. The result was the Cap Times People's Agenda.

Read the Cap Times People's Agenda and let us know what you think We asked you to help us set a People's Agenda to guide our coverage of public policy issues. Here's what you told us, and how you can guide our next steps.

Part 2 of that project is to actually put the agenda in front of candidates running for office and ask them to respond. Four legislative seats are on the ballot Nov. 3 and we asked all candidates to respond to a survey with questions related to the People's Agenda.

48th Assembly District

48th Assembly District

Samuel Anderson candidate responses

Samba Baldeh candidate responses

76th Assembly District

76th Assembly District

Francesca Hong candidate responses

Patrick Hull did not respond to the questionnaire.

16th Senate District

16th Senate District

Melissa Sargent candidate responses

Scott Barker did not respond to the questionnaire.

26th Senate District

26th Senate District

Kelda Roys candidate responses

There is no second candidate in the district.

