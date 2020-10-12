 Skip to main content
Dane County legislative candidates respond to People's Agenda questions
Cap Times People's Agenda
Brandon Raygo

Earlier this year, the Cap Times asked Madison residents about their priorities, what worries them and what questions they'd like political candidates to answer. The result was the Cap Times People's Agenda.

Part 2 of that project is to actually put the agenda in front of candidates running for office and ask them to respond. Four legislative seats are on the ballot Nov. 3 and we asked all candidates to respond to a survey with questions related to the People's Agenda.

48th Assembly District

76th Assembly District

Patrick Hull did not respond to the questionnaire.

16th Senate District

Scott Barker did not respond to the questionnaire.

26th Senate District

There is no second candidate in the district.

Briana Reilly covers state government and politics for the Cap Times. She joined the staff in 2019, after working at WisPolitics.com. Follow her on Twitter at @briana_reilly.

