Dane County leans in to remote work for environmental benefits

“The Department of Administration is announcing this policy today in order to allow employees who have yet to receive the vaccine additional time to receive an immunization,” Brockmeyer said.

After July 6, county employees who are not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

Employees are required to tell their manager or supervisor that they are fully vaccinated and include the date of the second dose, or only dose if it’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but will not need to provide additional documentation.

“If someone isn’t wearing a mask, we should assume that they are fully vaccinated,” Brockmeyer said. “Our relationships as coworkers are based on mutual trust and respect.”

Brockmeyer said a manager or supervisor must ask for documentation that the employee has been vaccinated if there is “credible evidence” that an employee is misrepresenting their vaccination status.

Employees who misrepresent their vaccination status to avoid wearing a face covering will be referred to a pre-disciplinary hearing, according to the county’s employee handbook.

"During this transition we need to show patience, kindness, and respect for each other," Brockmeyer said. "By being flexible and empathetic, we can overcome the challenges of this transition together."

