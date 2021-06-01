Dane County leans in to remote work for environmental benefits

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi hopes to leverage continued use of telework to make progress on climate goals, be competitive as an employer and create a quality environment for county workers.
Parisi said in a Thursday interview with the Cap Times that it’s important the county act now because staff have been working remotely since the start of the pandemic last March. About a third of the county’s 2,400 employees completed a 14-month pilot program on working virtually.
“When we look at the way we're doing business now, it would just be a shame to abandon it and start jumping in our cars every day, and driving to work and back and forth and sitting on the Beltline when we know that we don't need to do that,” Parisi said.
Parisi said it’s likely that between 650 and 900 Dane County government employees will be able to telecommute at least three days a week, which could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
He estimated that 100 employees telecommuting three days a week could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 135 metric tons and would be the equivalent of 339,000 fewer vehicle miles traveled annually. It would also reduce gas consumption by about 15,000 gallons.
“This is a very rare opportunity to make a huge dent in greenhouse gas emissions very quickly,” Parisi said.
Parisi noted that implementing virtual work wouldn't be a substitute for moving forward on other strategies included in the county's climate action plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half across the county by 2030.
According to a June 2020 study from the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization, many employees prefer to work remotely. In Dane County, 79% of respondents to a survey on remote work reported wanting to work from home at least one day per week after the pandemic, and 69% of executives and managers reported that part-time telework would increase.
County departments are finalizing their plans for what a transition to a hybrid workspace could look like and how it would be sustained. These plans are expected to take effect Sept. 7. Until then, county employees who are currently not working in the office can continue teleworking.
“We know the pandemic has been challenging for families and we want to ensure that they have enough time to plan for this change,” Department of Administration director Greg Brockmeyer said in an email to employees May 28.
Parisi said he hopes Dane County can model the benefits of telework to employers throughout the region.
“We think, first and foremost, that as a unit of local government, it's a benefit to the community for us to be examining telecommuting as we are both for the environmental aspect and for the service we can provide and the types of employees we can attract and maintain and the tax dollars we believe we can save,” Parisi said.
Masking in place for county employees until July
Starting June 2, Public Health Madison & Dane County will end the local mask mandate and lift orders that placed restrictions on gathering sizes and capacity in businesses.
However, according to Brockmeyer’s email, fully vaccinated county staff — two weeks past the second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and one dose for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — should still wear a mask or face covering until July 6. Dane County will require all employees and visitors to county buildings to continue masking until then.
“The Department of Administration is announcing this policy today in order to allow employees who have yet to receive the vaccine additional time to receive an immunization,” Brockmeyer said.
After July 6, county employees who are not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
Employees are required to tell their manager or supervisor that they are fully vaccinated and include the date of the second dose, or only dose if it’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but will not need to provide additional documentation.
“If someone isn’t wearing a mask, we should assume that they are fully vaccinated,” Brockmeyer said. “Our relationships as coworkers are based on mutual trust and respect.”
Brockmeyer said a manager or supervisor must ask for documentation that the employee has been vaccinated if there is “credible evidence” that an employee is misrepresenting their vaccination status.
Employees who misrepresent their vaccination status to avoid wearing a face covering will be referred to a pre-disciplinary hearing, according to the county’s employee handbook.
"During this transition we need to show patience, kindness, and respect for each other," Brockmeyer said. "By being flexible and empathetic, we can overcome the challenges of this transition together."
