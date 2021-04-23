Dane County leaders announce $13 million ‘Hotels to Housing’ initiative

Since the program began, 90 households have gained permanent housing, and leaders say the proposed investment would strengthen these efforts.

“Making sure that in addition to having right sized shelter facilities we also have a right sized amount of housing opportunity as well is really important in terms of ending homelessness,” said Casey Becker, who leads the Division of Housing Access and Affordability.

Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said “time is of the essence.”

“The federal funding provided to Dane County as a result of the pandemic presents us with a unique opportunity to help unhoused families and individuals with the stability they need to thrive in our community,” Eicher said.

A resolution allocating funding for 2021 was introduced at the board’s meeting Thursday.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.