Dane County leaders announce $13 million ‘Hotels to Housing’ initiative
 RUTHIE HAUGE
Dane County leaders announced Friday their plans to invest $13 million of federal aid into services that would assist people staying in hotel rooms provided by the county to find permanent housing.  

The multi-year investment would support housing search assistance, case management and money for rent and utilities for two years. Executive Joe Parisi said the program will make a “long term difference in the lives of many people in our community.” 

“This is an effort of historic proportions, both in funding levels and its comprehensive approach,” Executive Joe Parisi said during a virtual press conference Friday. 

During the pandemic, as a way to limit virus transmission, the county has housed 900 households who are homeless in area hotels. There are currently about 300 households utilizing the county’s hotel shelter program, which is expected to end in August.

The “Hotels to Housing” initiative is expected to serve nearly 300 households. This year, more than $2.6 million in funding would be provided. Parisi plans to add over $6.3 million in his 2022 budget, and the balance of the $13 million investment would extend into 2023. 

Since the program began, 90 households have gained permanent housing, and leaders say the proposed investment would strengthen these efforts. 

“Making sure that in addition to having right sized shelter facilities we also have a right sized amount of housing opportunity as well is really important in terms of ending homelessness,” said Casey Becker, who leads the Division of Housing Access and Affordability.   

Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said “time is of the essence.” 

“The federal funding provided to Dane County as a result of the pandemic presents us with a unique opportunity to help unhoused families and individuals with the stability they need to thrive in our community,” Eicher said. 

A resolution allocating funding for 2021 was introduced at the board’s meeting Thursday.  

