Dane County launches monkeypox vaccine clinic

With six cases of monkeybox in Dane County, a new monkeypox vaccine clinic is booked solid, the public health department announced Wednesday.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said in a blog post that its clinic, which started Monday, is full this week and next with 150 people expected to get their first dose of the two-dose vaccine. Second doses of the vaccine, which is the same as the one for smallpox, are administered 28 later and people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that. People who are first vaccinated within 14 days of exposure can be protected from getting ill.

Because supply of the vaccine is limited, the agency is not taking walk-in appointments or publicizing exact times for shots at its two clinic sites on Madison's East and South sides.

"We anticipate receiving more vaccine in the coming weeks," the agency said. "But we do not schedule people for vaccine unless we have a dose for them on hand. If you called us and left a message, we are working to return those calls as quickly as possible to answer questions and share additional information."

Public Health spokesperson Morgan Finke said the agency has received "several hundred" calls since Friday about the vaccine and the agency is "scaling up our call center capacity." The agency is also contract tracing for positive cases, she said.

Statewide as of Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had identified 22 presumed cases of monkeypox. As of July 28, the federal government had provided Wisconsin with 1,486 doses of the vaccine.

Per guidance from DHS, Public Health is prioritizing specific groups for vaccination:

People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.

People who attended an event or venue in the last 14 days where there was known monkeypox exposure.

Gay men, bisexual men, trans men, trans women, men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary individuals who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days.

Monkeypox can spread through direct skin contact with someone with a rash, contact with objects or surfaces used by someone with monkeypox, or respiratory droplets or oral fluids from someone with monkeypox, Public Health said. Since the monkeypox rash is very distinct and may appear within three weeks of exposure, most people with monkeypox isolate soon after experiencing symptoms and spread it to few or no other people.

Finke didn't have information on the identities of the six Dane County residents with monkeypox. The illness is being seen predominately among men who have sex with other men, but anyone can get it.

"It doesn't spread easily," she said. "It's definitely a close-contact situation and I would also emphasize that it isn't airborne."

DHS didn't immediately respond to a question about why, if close contact is the main risk factor, the department isn't prioritizing anyone with multiple sexual partners over a small period of time.

Most people recover from monkeypox without treatment or hospitalization, Public Health said, but there are treatments available for people with severe symptoms.

How to get vaccinated Dane County residents interested in monkeypox vaccination should call (608) 243-0556. Those who want email updates on the disease and how Public Health Madison and Dane County is responding to it can sign up at publichealthmdc.com/email-lists.